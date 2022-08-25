Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense aim to hunt Palmeiras

With 49 points, Palmeiras is the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship and, to a certain extent, comfortably. However, despite the distance, Fluminense, Flamengo and Corinthians, current members of the G4, do not throw in the towel and want to step on the accelerator to appear each time clearly in the rear view of Verdão and, who knows, get the pass.

Tricolor carioca, in second place (41 points), is the closest to that and with a chance to intensify this fight even more. On Saturday (27), the teams face each other at Maracanã, and, in case of a triumph, the distance can decrease to five points.

After the tie with Timão, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, last night (24), Fernando Diniz made projections about the duel with Alviverde and praised the opponent.

“We have to think about Palmeiras now. [na Copa do Brasil] it’s only three weeks away. We have Palmeiras, which is a decisive game for us. We know he is a very strong opponent, very well trained. Most consistent team in South America. We know what we have ahead of us, play at the limit, try to correct the mistakes we made and play a good game on Saturday,” he said.

If Flu has Palmeiras as its next opponent, rival Flamengo had it in the last round. The draw at Allianz prevented Rubro-Negro from playing and left a bitter taste, mainly because the Cariocas opened the scoring. The current difference is nine points. Fla currently occupies the third position.

Dorival Júnior, in turn, says that the club from Gávea still fights on all possible fronts in the season – Libertadores and national competitions -, remembering the improvement in performance that made Fla gain positions in the table and reach the first squad.

“We don’t give up any competition. We are the only team that is on the three fronts and fighting for spots. We left 14th place, everyone asked us to leave that relegation zone and, suddenly, we fought for the best places in the competition. a place in relation to the last game [atuou com um time misto contra o Palmeiras, líder do Brasileiro]but the team gave a very positive response”, he pointed out, after the 3-1 victory over São Paulo, which left Rubro-Negro in advantage in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach, despite being a little more restrained, also maintains an optimistic speech about the fight in the Brazilian. Currently, the Parque São Jorge team is ten points behind the rival and closes the G4, with 39 points.

After the draw with Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil, the Portuguese commander even highlighted the strategy designed to have the least possible impact on the squad amid the dispute of the two championships.

“We have the possibility to score points, stay there at the front of the table to be able to fight for something,” he said.

“The base team is only possible when the space between games allows, I’m absolutely sure. If we had gone to Fortaleza with this team [na derrota por 1 a 0, pela rodada passada do Brasileiro], today we would have no chance of responding to Fluminense. There are two trips, yesterday [terça] another one over here, Fortaleza with high temperature, we arrived at dawn and we can’t recover. People think that sometimes it’s possible to play every three days, but it’s not possible. Being aware that we have several players over 30 years old, if we don’t have the sensitivity to realize that a tired player, against fast players who play short, playing tired against this team would have no chance. We would have taken three or four and the tie was decided”, he added.