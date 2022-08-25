Corinthians loses to Ferroviria at Paulista Feminino in a match marked by the presence of the base

Corinthians faced Ferroviária on Wednesday night and suffered its first defeat at Paulistão Feminino. For the third round, Timão was surpassed by the team from Araraquara by 2 to 1 at Nogueirão, in Mogi das Cruzes.

The alvinegra team had a very defensive posture from the first minutes of the match. Timão held on well and held the tie for a long time, but saw Ferroviária open the scoring in the first half. Back for the second stage, Corinthians soon tied the game, but suffered from the fatigue of its athletes and ended up conceding the second goal.

Alvinegra schedule: now it’s derby! Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday afternoon, the 27th. The alvinegra team faces Palmeiras, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in the first semifinal of the Brazilian.

Escalation

Faced with many embezzlement and the need to have a strong team for Saturday’s decision, Arthur Elias turned to the alvinegra base. Thus, Corinthians had its first base athletes as starters in a professional team match.

Timão went to the field with Tainá, Lívia, Bell, Mariza, Amanda Vital and Gabi Medeiros; Julia Brito, Miracatu, Miriã and Mylena; From Rio.

My Helm

The game

First time

The first opportunity of the game was from Ferroviária, but it didn’t take much danger to Tainá’s goal. In a free-kick, the ball was lifted in the area and Luana got the deflection, but the black-and-white goalkeeper made the defense without difficulties. In the first moments of the match, Corinthians took to the field in a more defensive manner, focusing on the defensive field.

Timão had its first arrival with about eight minutes, when Mylena tried to counterattack, but was fouled down at the entrance of the area. The charge came from Mariza, but the ball went over the goal, without taking any danger. Ferroviária tried the quick response in a corner kick, but the first-time deflection went straight through the bottom line.

The alvinegra team saw the team from Araraquara have greater possession of the ball and seek space in the attack field. Even so, Timão was good in defense and didn’t let the opponents play, which forced them to risk shots from afar.

With about 20 minutes, Ferroviária found space to cross the ball in the area. Laryh tried with her head, the sea pierced her and Taina stayed with her. Corinthians responded quickly with Miriã in the attack. Shirt 15 received it in the area, turned and hit the corner, but sent it out.

After a lot of seeing Ferroviária keep the ball, but without taking any danger, Corinthians had their goal leaked. In a corner kick, the ball was partially removed and Suzane was left with the left to hit from afar, high, with no chance of defense for Tainá.

The following minutes were also in the hands of Ferroviária, which continued to seek space on the ground, but still had no success. Thus, Luana tried the long shot, but sent the ball out. Shortly after, on the left, the opponents returned to play on the baseline, but Bell cut in a corner.

The final minutes did not provide many opportunities for either team. Corinthians therefore followed well in defense and the teams went to the locker room with the score 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Second time

Seeking to improve the alvinegra presence on the field and give the team more offensive opportunities, coach Arthur Elias returned for the second half with a change. The coach put Bianca Gomes in the place of Carioca.

As soon as the ball started rolling, by the way, Corinthians already showed more offensive participation. An exchange of passes between Bianca and Miriã led to danger and the ball went wide. In the charge, the team reached the tie in a goal by Miracatu. Shirt 31 received the pass on the right and hit it high in the inverted corner to make everything the same.

After the alvinegro goal, the team grew and balanced the offensive actions of the match. With ten minutes, Corinthians had a good opportunity in a counterattack led by Bianca and Miriã. The duo was exchanging passes until shirt 77 kicked from afar, but sent the ball out.

Five minutes later, in a free kick, from Corinthians, the ball was lifted in the opponent’s area. The defense partially cleared and Miracatu was left with the left at the entrance of the area to hit the first time, but sent it out.

Just before 20 minutes, the Corinthians coach moved the team once again. Tired, Miracatu left the field for Paulinha to enter. Now on the bench, shirt 31 received the affection of Arthur Elias for the goal scored.

Shortly after the change, Ferroviária scored its second goal. In a corner kick, Laryh beat Tainá from the top and deflected the ball to the back of the net. Five minutes later, Arthur Elias changed the team for the last time: Manu Olivan entered the field in place of Mylena.

In the 33rd minute, Corinthians took a direct free-kick in the Ferroviária area, but the ball passed around the world and left with goalkeeper Luciana. Minutes later, in Corinth’s counterattack, Bianca Gomes kicked from afar and forced the opposing archer to fall and make a defense in the left corner.

Corinthians returned to stay most of the time in the defense field and Ferroviária had possession of the ball in their domain. In the final minutes, the opposing team’s exchange of passes opened space at the entrance of the area and Raissa hit high, but sent it out.

Corinthians still had one last opportunity on the right, but at Miriã’s cross, the ball was cleared by the defense. The remainder stayed with Bell, but the defender was disarmed at the moment of submission. Thus, the game came to an end with an opposing victory.

