Corinthians president reveals a player who is one signature away from leaving the club and another who doesn’t leave anymore

Léo Natel celebrating a goal for Corinthians against Ceará for the 2021 Brasileirão Corinthians Agency

Duílio Monteiro Alves confirmed that he has advanced negotiations for a new loan from Léo Natel

Before the ball rolls for the first leg of the Brazil’s Cup in front of Fluminensein Maracana, Duílio Monteiro Alves revealed that the Corinthians it is very close to closing a loan deal for Léo Natel.

The manager did not give details about the attacker’s fate, but revealed that only details are missing for the deal to be completed.

”There is a very advanced negotiation. It is a loan with a purchase option, which becomes an obligation with certain goals. We should sign this contract tomorrow. The signature is missing, but it is very well underway. Let’s wait to sign because we know that in football it’s only when the papers are signed that we can take it for granted”, Duílio told Amazon Prime Vídeo.

One of the possible targets of the attacker is the sink house, who became runner-up in the Portuguese second division last season and currently plays in the first division.

Léo Natel has a contract with Timão until December 2024. The club owns 70% of the striker’s economic rights.

Natel arrived at Parque São Jorge in 2020. Since then, he has competed 55 games, noted four goals and gave two assists. He returned to Corinthians this year after being loaned to Apoelfrom Cyprus, and was on the field in 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza last Sunday (21) by the Brasileirão.

Mateus Vital stays

Who also returned from loan to Corinthians and was on the field against Strength he was Mateus Vital. And as far as Duílio is concerned, the midfielder has returned to stay.

According to the manager, the player who was ceded to the Panathinaikosfrom Greece, pleased coach Vítor Pereira and must stay in Parque São Jorge.

”Everything is closed, the window is already closed. Today only a few players whose contracts ended before the window closed. In the Copa do Brasil there is no longer the possibility of registration. So we don’t have anything in mind, we don’t have any goals. I’m not going to say it’s impossible because it can always happen. But the projection is that no one else will arrive and that Vital will stay with us, he is already reinstated with the cast, Vitor has liked it. There was the possibility of him leaving, but we intend that he doesn’t leave anymore”, said Duílio.