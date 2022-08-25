Corsair Xeneon Flex is the first OLED gaming monitor that can be curved

The new screen developed in partnership with LG Display can have its curvature manually adjusted by users

At a time when more and more companies are investing in high-performance monitor lines, Corsair has found a way to differentiate itself in the segment. The company took advantage of its presence in the Gamescom 2022 and announced this Thursday (25) the new model XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240which brings Foldable features developed in partnership with LG Display.

The monitor has a 45-inch W-OLED panel with 21:9 aspect, 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution, 800R curvature and an anti-reflective finish that guarantees a good wearing experience in any environment. The folding aspect occurs on the sides of the product, whose curvatures can be manually adjusted by the useras shown in a test video released by Paul’s Hardware channel.

According to Corsair, the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 brings maximum brightness of 1000 nit, contrast of 1,34500,000:1 and response time of only 0.03 ms. The maximum refresh rate of the product reaches 240 Hz, and there is factory compatibility with the specifications NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for a high quality gaming experience.

Monitor offers customizable player experience

“We challenged ourselves to create a revolutionary display that offers an amazing and customizable experience, and I think we achieved that goal and more.” says Dennis Jackson, senior director of product and systems management and marketing at Corsair. According to him, the partnership with LG Display marks the debut of a completely new category of gaming monitors.

According to the manufacturer, the new flexible screen model will be on display for all visitors to Gamescom 2022. The event, held in the German city of Cologne, runs until August 28 this year and brings together hundreds of exhibitors from the world of games and segments such as hardware and accessories.

Until the moment, the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 remains without a release date and without an official price indication. Corsair invites consumers interested in receiving more news about the device to officially register on its official website — click here to access it.

Source: VideoCardz