Criminals empty bank accounts after hacking cell phone: understand PF alert target scam and learn how to protect yourself | Pernambuco

The Federal Police warned of a new type of internet scam that allows victims to see their bank account being “emptied” in real time. Known as “ghost hand”, the criminal action invades victims’ cell phones, who are tricked into installing malicious programs.

According to the Federal Police Superintendence of Pernambuco, it is estimated that 40,000 people throughout Brazil may have fallen for the “phantom hand blow”. Prevention against this type of crime can be done by paying close attention to some details, such as the form of contact.

1. How do criminals reach victims?

According to the Federal Police, in the “phantom hand blow”, criminals reach their victims by simulating recordings from telephone exchanges. Upon answering the call, the customer is transferred to an attendant who, in fact, is one of the members of the gang.

Criminals approach the victim reporting that there was some kind of suspicious movement, purchase or debit to the user’s account to obtain information.

Another type of approach by criminals is through email messages or text messages. In this mode, users must pay attention to the content of the scam (see video above).

Criminals use catchy texts to get users to download a fake application or forge security updates for the banking application that the user already has installed on the cell phone, or for the device’s own operating system.

If the user installs the application sent by email or text message, criminals gain remote access to victims’ cell phones and use this loophole to access banking apps, making unwanted moves.

People should be aware of links and false messages such as “your phone is infected”, because, according to the PF, both the native operating systems of cell phones and financial institutions do not communicate in this way with the user.

2. How to know if the approach is true?

When receiving a call or text message from your bank announcing a suspicious irregularity, the person should be suspicious of the approach and confirm the action by calling through the institution’s official channels, not by numbers sent by message.

The back of credit cards usually shows the numbers of the bank’s service channels, through which the user can get in touch without leaving home. If you prefer, it is also valid for the client to come to your agency for clarification.

3. Are banking apps safe?

According to the Federal Police, banking apps already have a very reliable security structure in their programming, and there are no records of security breaches in these apps.

With this, it is not necessary to install parallel applications outside the official store of the operating system, which often automatically updates the installed applications, without the need for the user to update the apps manually.

4. How to identify suspicious movements?

Bank transactions such as purchases, loans, deposits and transfers are usually signaled to the customer through the notification of the application installed on the user’s cell phone.

The customer can see, in the application itself, if any transaction was approved, denied or even the amounts paid in purchases. If the customer notices a strange amount in their balance, which does not correspond with any notification they are aware of, it could be a sign of a scam.

5. How can I protect myself?

The two-factor authentication option for authorization of banking transactions can be activated in the application settings, which makes suspicious movements without user authorization difficult.

It is important for the customer to develop the habit of regularly changing passwords to access applications, creating strong passwords with a good range of characters. Passwords can be securely stored in a trusted manager.

If you have already been a victim of the “ghost hand” scam or any other financial fraud, the police advise that the client look for a police station specializing in digital crimes and file a report.

Increase in cyber crimes

According to the Department of Social Defense (SDS), a comparison of the first half of last year with the same period this year shows a 237% increase in cybercrime cases in the state of Pernambuco (see video above).

In the first half of this year, 944 occurrences of this type of crime were recorded in Pernambuco. In the same period last year, there were 280 notifications.

According to Eronides Meneses, head of the Police Department for the Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes, social networks are the platforms where scammers circulate most frequently.