Cruzeiro has a return of a trio in the related list for a game with Nutico

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Jaj was again related by Pezzolano for Cruzeiro game Paulo Pezzolano linked defender/right-back Geovane, midfielder Leo Pais and forward Jaj for the duel against Nutico, this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Independência. After a period in the medical department, the trio returned to work with the group at the beginning of the week and is already available for the game for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Geovane Jesus missed Cruzeiro for three matches in Serie B due to an injury to his left thigh. The side was injured during the first half of the 0-0 draw with Brusque, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of the Segunda División, on July 30.

J Lo Pais has been out of action since July 27, when he injured his right foot. The Uruguayan has not played since the 1-0 victory over Bahia, in Mineiro, in the opening round of Serie B.

Jaj has been out of the game for more than two months because of a partial injury to the posterior ligament in his left knee. The striker was injured as a result of a hard entry by midfielder Matheus Barbosa, from Vasco, on June 12, in the 12th round of Serie B.

On the other hand, Cruzeiro will not have Chay this Friday. The midfielder received the third yellow card in the 2-2 draw with Grmio and the team’s absence against Nutico. Paulo Pezzolano, sent off against Tricolor, will also be suspended. He will be replaced by his assistant, Martn Varini. Serie B leader, with 54 points, Cruzeiro has a 17 advantage over Sport, 5th place, first team outside the G4. This Friday’s opponent, Nutico, in turn, added only 21 points in the entire competition, the bottom of the table and fighting against relegation Serie C.

Cruzeiro related list for game with Nutico

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquisa

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner and Z Ivaldo

sides: Geovane, Marquinhos Cipriano, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina

midfielders: Daniel Jr, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Leo Pais, Pablo Siles, Willian Oliveira

attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Rodolfo