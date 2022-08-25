Cruzeiro prepares appeal to have Paulo Pezzolano in Serie B game | cruise

Cruzeiro is preparing an appeal to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), through suspensive effect, to have Paulo Pezzolano, suspended for three games this Wednesday, in matches in the Brazilian Series B. The mining club tries to reduce the time of serving the sentence.

Paulo Pezzolano is punished with three-game suspension for sending off Fluminense and CSA

Until mid-morning, the Court reported that it had not received the appeal from the Cruzeiro defense. The Minas Gerais club will try to argue about the punishment involving the expulsion against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil. The idea, with this request for suspensive effect, is to have Pezzolano for the match against Criciúma, on September 4, at Mineirão.

At the time, the coach got a suspension match. In the case of the red suspension against CSA, Pezzolano received two games of punishment. He served one against Bahia and, at first (if Cruzeiro does not apply for a suspensive effect as well), he will serve in the game against Sampaio Corrêa, next Tuesday, in São Luís.

The Uruguayan will not be on the edge of the field in this Friday’s game, against Náutico, at Independência. In the game against Pernambuco, he fulfills the automatic suspension match after being sent off against Grêmio.

Denounced for the expulsion in the match against Fluminense (for the Copa do Brasil), the Uruguayan coach was framed in article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which says about “assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics”.

Pezzolano was unhappy with the non-marking of a hand touch by defender Manoel, from the Rio de Janeiro team. After receiving a yellow card for a complaint, and then a red card, the captain invaded the field and had to be contained by the refereeing team and members of the coaching staff.

According to the referee of the match, Raphael Claus, the coach would have said that he would be “stealing” for Fluminense. Claus mentioned that Pezzolano had already been cautioned in the 36th minute of the first half. However, according to the referee, he continued “gesturing in an audacious way against the referee’s decisions”.

