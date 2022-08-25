Cruzeiro x Náutico: Pezzolano has three novelties among related; see probable team | cruise

Cruzeiro’s coaching staff defined the 22 players who will be available against Náutico, this Friday, 9:30 pm, at Independência, for Série B. The list of related has Geovane Jesus, Léo Pais and Jajá as the main news.

The three players were recently released from the medical department, starting training with the squad earlier this week. The only athlete who remains out for physical reasons is João Paulo, who started a transition process, but it will still take time to return to the games.

Regarding the starting lineup, Pezzolano will not be able to repeat the team that entered the last four games. That’s because Chay is suspended for the third yellow card. The two main possibilities for the vacancy are Wesley Gasolina and Rafa Silva.

In the second half against Grêmio, Wesley entered the midfielder’s spot. With that, Bruno Rodrigues started to act in the central lane of the field, a little more to the left. If the option is for Rafa Silva, that role will be his, and Bruno will be kept on the right of the offensive sector.

The probable team has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu, Wesley Gasolina (Rafa Silva) and Daniel Junior; Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor (Rafa Silva)

It is worth remembering that Pezzolano will be suspended, and the team will be commanded at the edge of the field by assistant Martin Varini. The Uruguayan was sent off in the south of Brazil and will also be absent against Sampaio Corrêa. Cruzeiro tries a suspensive effect on the expulsion against Fluminense, so that he is back against Criciúma.

