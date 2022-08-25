Daughter of former defender André Turatto dies in São Paulo; Fortress stands in solidarity – Play

Admin 8 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

This Wednesday (24), one of the twin daughters of former defender André Turatto, Letícia de Oliveira, passed away. The girl was fighting leukemia and in recent weeks she has been hospitalized at the GRAAC hospital in São Paulo. but she couldn’t resist.

On the 14th, after experiencing severe headaches, Letícia underwent emergency surgery and had a serious condition.

During the week the family carried out a campaign asking for type O negative blood donations.

On social media, Letícia’s mother, Kátia Turatto, wrote:

“We love you forever, daughter! * We wait to give the news only after we are in Cariri, to preserve Lelê’s sisters and prevent them from knowing without all the care that the moment requires. I don’t have many words right now. Thank you for so much love!”

Fortaleza Esporte Clube, a team that André Turatto defended in 2010, sympathized with the family’s pain.

André Turatto

Former defender, André Turatto is from Santa Catarina and ended his career in 2013. He played for several football clubs in Ceará, including Ceará, Fortaleza, Icasa and Guarani de Juazeiro. Top scorer defender – in 17 years as a professional player, he scored 86 goals – at the end of his career, André Turatto settled in Juazeiro do Norte.


I want to receive exclusive sports content

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Behind the scenes: Durcesio says he indicated Zahavi’s name to Botafogo and made a special request to Textor to hire a ‘cheap’ midfielder

As is well known, the first transfer window of 2022 was very busy for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved