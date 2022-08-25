David Luiz has been reporting hepatitis symptoms for two weeks and will be re-evaluated

Flamengo defender left match against São Paulo reporting ‘most serious problem’

One of the defensive pillars of the team that hasn’t lost in 13 games, defender David Luiz worries Flamengo fans for the season’s sequel. That’s because the defender left the match against São Paulo, last Wednesday (24), reporting a “little more serious problem”. For two weeks, shirt 23 has been living with symptoms of viral hepatitis and for seven days he has been observed by the Club’s Medical Department.

Despite the symptoms, Flamengo understands that the defender was able to play 3-1 against São Paulo, last Wednesday (24), as he was evaluated before the match. In search of closing the diagnosis, the athlete will undergo a battery of exams this Friday (26), in the re-presentation of the team to Ninho do Urubu. This Thursday (24), the cast got a break. The information on the hepatitis picture two weeks ago is from the EG.

While Flamengo does not disclose more details of the defender’s information, the fan wonders if the defender will be available for the match against Botafogo, next Sunday (28). The match is valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, and the ball will roll at 18:00 (Brasília time). For this match, Rodrigo Caio, a colleague of David Luiz’s position, is confirmed low, with a left knee injury.

Even if he is available, coach Dorival Júnior tends not to use David Luiz, as the commander has used an ‘alternative’ team in the competition. Thus, the defense duo must be the same that drew with Palmeiras, last Sunday (21): Fabrício Bruno and Pablo. In third place in the competition, Flamengo has 40 points and still dreams of winning the title. The leader is Palmeiras, who total 49 and visit the vice-leader Fluminense (41), next Saturday (27), at Maracanã.