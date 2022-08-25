David Luiz has symptoms of viral hepatitis and will undergo tests

Defender David Luiz needed to be substituted at halftime between São Paulo and Flamengo this Wednesday (24), at Morumbi (SP), for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, won by Rubro-Negro 3-1. The player has symptoms of viral hepatitis and will undergo tests this Thursday (25th) to find out if, in fact, he has the disease.

Officially, Rubro-Negro has not yet made any announcement, something that should occur through the medical department next Friday (26). This Thursday, the cast got a break. The initial information on the defender’s clinical condition was given by the “ge” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Also during the game, when he was on the bench after being replaced by Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz was questioned by reporter Eric Faria, from TV Globoabout what had happened for him to have left the match, and the defender said:

“I have a more serious problem. I’m going to do some tests, then I’ll tell you what it is.”

David Luiz presented a dejected countenance, but stayed until the end of the game, embracing Everton Cebolinha after the third goal and also participating in the victory celebration along with the Flamengo squad in front of the red-black fans who attended Morumbi.

What is viral hepatitis and what are the symptoms?

Defender David Luiz on his arrival at Morumbi: look of despondency during a duel between Fla and São Paulo Image: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Viral hepatitis is a serious public health problem in Brazil and worldwide. It is an infection that affects the liver, causing mild, moderate or severe changes. The symptoms are usually: tiredness, fever, malaise, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine and pale stools.

According to an article from the Ministry of Health, “in Brazil, the most common viral hepatitis are caused by viruses A, B and C. hepatitis E virus, which is less common in Brazil, being more easily found in Africa and Asia”.