Dead City will be the title of the Maggie and Negan spin-off

the derivative of The Walking Dead focused on Negan characters (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has a new title. According to EW, the production will be called The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Originally announced in March, the project was working under the working title of Isle of the Dead. The plot will follow the undynamic duo on a trip to the island of Manhattan, which since the zombie apocalypse has been isolated from the main continent.

Eli Jornewho wrote and produced episodes of The Walking Deadwill be the showrunner of dead city. Scott M. Gimplehired by AMC to oversee the franchise, will serve as producer.

Still without an exact premiere date, the new series of The Walking Dead recently began filming on location in New Jersey and is expected to hit screens in 2023.

