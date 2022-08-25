Death toll in Russian attack on Ukraine train station rises to 25 | Ukraine and Russia

At least 25 people were killed and 31 injured in the Russian attack on a railway station in central Ukraine on Wednesday night, according to the updated balance sheet released by the company that operates the railway service in the country.

“According to the information in the morning, we have 25 dead, including two children. Thirty-one people were injured, including two children,” the company said on Telegram.

The attack was revealed Wednesday night by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video message to the UN Security Council.

The bombing hit Chaplyne station in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine. Zelensky claimed that four passenger cars were set on fire.

2 of 3 Photo shows wreckage after Russian attack that hit train station in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine — Photo: Dmytro Smolienko/REUTERS Photo shows debris after Russian attack that hit a train station in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine (Photo: Dmytro Smolienko/REUTERS)

The bombing took place on the date Ukraine celebrated Independence Day, which marks the country’s separation from the Soviet Union in 1991.

It also coincided with the day that Russia’s invasion of the country, which began on February 24, completed six months.

Although the fighting is concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine, where neither side appears to be advancing, Russia often attacks Ukrainian cities with long-range missiles, according to Kiev.

3 of 3 Wave of destruction caused by Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine — Photo: Dmytro Smolienko/REUTERS Wave of destruction caused by Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine — Photo: Dmytro Smolienko/REUTERS

According to the Russian state news agency “RIA”, Moscow denies having attacked civilians and talks about intercepting Ukrainian reservists and military equipment.