Demi Lovato wants to hear from former Disney stars on new project

Demi Lovato continues to promote their new album, “Holy Fvck“, released last Friday (19). The singer gave an interview to the podcast “Call Her Daddy“, led by Alexandra Cooper, which aired this Tuesday (23). During the chat, the artist talked about her new musical era, recalled the bullying suffered as a child, depression, troubled relationships and eating disorders he had in the past.

The singer also told how it was growing up. being a Disney Channel starexposed in the mainstream media. “What people don’t know is the amount of work we had to do. Every year I would shoot a season of a TV show, go on tour, make an album and film and do all of that for three years.“, Demi said of the workload at the company.

“They had expectations that you would be a role model, because suddenly you are pushed into that position whether you like it or not.“, said Lovato about being a Disney star. She said the channel’s contractors were afraid of being photographed holding a red cup and thinking it was an alcoholic beverage. “There was a website called Ocean Up that would take all the scandalous things that were happening to Disney actors and put it on there, so we lived in fear of that website.”

Demi also said that the channel’s stars felt pressured because thousands of people would like to be in their shoes, as if the company could find a replacement quickly.

Asked if she had talked to her former Disney colleagues about the period they were with the company, Lovato revealed: “I think over the years we’ve talked about it for sure, but I have a project in progress that I want to talk to some of these people about your experiences“. Among Demi’s peers were names like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Cole and Dylan Sprouseetc.

Recently, the actress Jennette McCurdy published the book “I’m Happy My Mother Died”, in which she makes revelations about abuse committed behind the scenes at Nickelodean – where she acted in the series “Icarly” and “Sam & Cat”.