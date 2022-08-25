DualSense Edge is the elite version of the PlayStation 5 controller – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

During the Gamescom event this Tuesday (23), Sony announced a new model of the PS5 controller. Called the DualSense Edge, the wireless accessory will have customizable parts, back buttons and more. The focus is on offering a more targeted experience to competitive players and those looking for something more unique. There is still no release date and no official price.

DualSense Edge (Image: Disclosure / Sony)

Like the Xbox Elite controller, the DualSense Edge will be highly customizable both via hardware and software. According to Sony, the goal is to give the player the possibility to customize all their gameplay.

Thus, the characteristics presented by the Japanese company are these:

Button remapping, which allows changing inputs, in addition to the sensitivity level of analog sticks;

Possibility to save different profiles in the same control;

Own interface to define the desired customization for each game. All the person needs to do is press the new “Fn” button to change their profile;

The DualSense Edge will have three stick options for the analog sticks (also called R3 and L3), which can be easily replaced;

Back buttons that can be customized for any combination of inputs.

Finally, the controller will have all the features that the original DualSense already has, such as adaptive triggers and a motion sensor.

The package will come with a USB-C cable that will attach to the controller, in case the user prefers to play connected to the console. In addition, a case will also be delivered with the accessory. It will serve to store all items in an organized way.

We can wait for salty price

There’s no way. This type of item is not considered premium for no reason. While a standard DualSense sells for between R$400 and R$500, an Xbox Elite costs an average of R$1,300. So, it’s not crazy to imagine a similar average for the DualSense Edge.

That is, in theory, it is possible to acquire two to three common controls for your console instead of the most expensive option.

On the other hand, there are many gamers who like and look for the competitive experience on their consoles. With that in mind, having an accessory of exquisite quality and fully customizable ends up being a rather obvious choice. That’s if the pocket allows.

What did you think of DualSense Edge?

