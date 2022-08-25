DualSense Edge: Sony announces new PS5 controller with extra features

It will be possible to create several different profiles and switch between them with ease

THE Sony revealed today (23) during the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night LIVE the new DualSense Edgehigh performance and fully customizable control, developed by the company to PlayStation 5. The announcement was made with a brief teaser presenting the visual of the controller and more details were released on the official blog of Sony.

O DualSense Edge will allow the user to customize the buttons the way they prefer using custom remapping, as well as fine-tune analog details, changing deadzone areas and sensitivity. Triggers can also have the dead zone set, along with the distance required for the trigger to be activated when pressed.

It will be possible to create several different profiles, allowing the player to create specific profiles for each preferred style of play and be able to easily switch between them during the game. There is also a custom button, called Fn, which will be used to perform various functions quickly during the game, you can change saved profile, change the game volume and access other settings quickly with this button.

The analog sticks will have three options of sticks, as is already the case with professional controls from other manufacturers. There will be the standard size, already found in the DualSense normal, plus a smaller and a larger stick. Another novelty is the presence of rear buttons, which can be configured and used like any other existing button, allowing users to have greater agility, especially in competitive games. All features of DualSense standard are included in this version.

DualSense Edge Design

Despite having several new features, the control is very similar to the DualSense already launched, including in the chosen colors, but still brings details that make it unique, as is the case of the symbols of PlayStation that are printed on the touchpad of the edge and also on the triggers.

The possibility of switching the analog and directional sticks and the presence of buttons on the back also bring a more “premium” touch to the product. O DualSense Edge will come to buyers with a storage case and a USB-C cable that will come with a lock so that no accidents happen while charging.

did you like the DualSense Edge? Want to purchase a professional control edition of Sony? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: PlayStation Blog