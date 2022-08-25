Espaço Smart has open positions; see how to secure yours!

Looking for a job? We have a solution for you: Espaço Smart has several vacancies open. See how to secure yours!

One of the largest construction materials companies, Espaço Smart, is looking for several professionals to complete its team of employees. Check out all available positions and how to apply!

What are the job openings offered by Espaço Smart?

Espaço Smart did not disclose the exact number of vacancies, only the positions that are currently available. Check out what they are!

Product Commercial Analyst;

Purchase analyst;

Analyst controller;

Cost Analyst;

Demand Analyst;

Design Analyst;

Marketing analyst;

Project Analyst;

Recruitment and Selection Analyst;

Human Resources Analyst;

ERP Support Analyst;

Financial Analyst (Accounts Receivable);

Technical Analyst;

Commercial assistant;

Commercial Assistant Frames;

Coordinator of Real Estate Projects;

Sales Coordinator (Retail and Wholesale);

Commercial Manager;

Inventory Leader;

Administrative supervisor;

Commercial supervisor;

Personnel Department Supervisor;

Frame Production Supervisor;

Seller.

The vacancies are divided between Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. Salaries and benefits for each position were not provided by Espaço Smart.

For some positions, it will be necessary to have a higher education course or complete, experience in the area, availability for travel, license and knowledge of the Office Package.

How to apply for vacancies?

To apply, simply access Espaço Smart’s website, select the desired type of vacancy, location and area of ​​interest. Once this is done, click on the desired position, choose the option “Apply for the vacancy” and fill in the blanks with the requested personal data. After that, wait for the company to respond positively or negatively to your application.

Image: @pressfoto / Freepik