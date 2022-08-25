Evil Twin | critique

Analysis about the movie “Evil Twin”, from Paris Filmes (at her own invitation), here on the website green onion.

Check the technical sheet of the plot:

Name: Evil Twin (The Twin)

Debut: July 07, 2022 – 1h 49min

Direction: Taneli Mustonen

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Barbara Marten

Distributor: Paris Films

Genre: Horror

The horror genre can still yield good results on the big screen with intriguing or even mesmerizing stories. When we talk about spirits, the genre becomes even more real within our daily lives and always taking the idea of ​​holy ornaments or in the person’s own home. What to take the fear to be even greater, correct? However, this seems to be starting to get old and clichéd. the finnish director Taneli Mustonenbest known for the Finnish horror film Lake Bodom (2016), has a dreaded challenge when directing Evil Twin, a horror with a more psychological bias. And forget the jump scare, there is almost none and, when there is, it hardly works.

The film is scripted after a tragic accident that killed their son, Rachel and Anthony decide to move out and focus on their surviving twin, Elliot. What begins as a time of healing and isolation in the Scandinavian countryside turns into a desperate battle for her son’s soul, when an entity claiming to be his dead twin takes over Elliot. Unfortunately, everything seems to be slurred and sleepy, even if it’s a horror movie, which should hold the viewer’s attention. The last minutes of the feature alert the consumer, but because it is so slow, it enters the field of bizarreness.

It has to be said that the film reports maternal problems, in which an accident can be crucial in that person’s life in every way. But it doesn’t work as well. And it is worth noting that the producers have been looking with affection for productions from other countries. It is remarkable to see how many good and surprising actors there are on this immense planet, who are outside the Hollywood axis. Teresa Palmer and Barbara Marten give a show in their respective performances, but they do not sustain the rhythm of terror slowly, almost stopping.

