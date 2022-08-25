Extreme drought reveals footprints of dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago

Dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, USA

Credit, Dinosaur Valley Park/Paul Baker

photo caption,

Dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, USA

An extreme drought has exposed the footprints of a dinosaur that lived 113 million years ago in a riverbed in central Texas.

The footprints, which belonged to a single acrocanthosaurus, had not been seen since 2000 as they were under water and several layers of sediment.

The footprints at Dinosaur Valley State Park are some of the best preserved in the world, according to park superintendent Jeff Davis.

Almost the entire state of Texas is facing severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

