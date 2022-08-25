F1 returns at the Belgian GP with definitions at stake; Look! | formula 1

The time is coming! With the imminent return of Formula 1 this Sunday, at the Belgian GP, ​​some questions come to the minds of fans of the category. Will Max Verstappen win the championship? Is there any prospect of improvement for the two Ferraris? What can Hamilton and George Russell extract from Mercedes? Who goes and who stays for the 2023 season?

The answers will be discovered from the action at Spa-Francorchamps. Before that, the ge separated the main highlights to keep an eye on this second half of the season. Check out!

1 of 8 View of the mythical Eau Rouge, which underwent renovations at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, stage of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images View of the mythical Eau Rouge, which underwent renovations at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, stage of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP – Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images

If in 2021 Max Verstappen won the championship with an overtake over Hamilton on the last lap, in 2022 the statistics put the Dutchman as a favorite for the title in a much more serene way. With nine races to go, the reigning F1 champion is 80 points clear of Leclerc, who is in second place.

Since 2010, no pilot has managed to reverse this advantage. At that time, F1 installed its current scoring system with 25 points for the winner and, after that, the most epic comeback for a title happened in 2012. Sebastian Vettel, then two-time champion, was 44 points less than Fernando Alonso in the break to the holidays – and 39 points less with seven races to go. In a chaotic race at Interlagos, the German came in sixth and was three-point champion.

2 of 8 Max Verstappen with the Hungarian GP trophy — Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Max Verstappen with the Hungarian GP trophy — Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Having overcome the technical problems of the beginning of the year and without errors similar to those seen at Ferrari, which caused a loss of 159 points to Leclerc before the holidays, Verstappen relies mainly on the sharp strategy of the RBR in search of the second championship.

Another important factor is the pole position/wins ratio. Compared to Leclerc, Verstappen is behind in the classification, with three poles against seven for the Monegasque. Even so, the defending champion manages to outdo himself and cross first on Sunday: Max has eight wins in 2022, while Charles has three.

And the Ferrari, popcorn or surprise?

With the first half of the season playing in favor of Verstappen and RBR, what remains for the team of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is to try to break the script of not winning a World Cup 15 years ago. However, the succession of errors and breaks for the two pilots makes this mission difficult and even puts at risk what could be their 20th runner-up.

3 of 8 Frustrated, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz return to the Ferrari pits after the Hungarian GP — Photo: Ercore Colombo/Scuderia Ferrari Frustrated, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz return to the Ferrari pits after the Hungarian GP – Photo: Ercore Colombo/Scuderia Ferrari

The team, leader of the championship in the first six stages of the year, maintained up to 65 points of advantage over Mercedes – having the RBR on its tail. After being surpassed by the Austrian rival, it remained firmly in second place in the table, however, the difference in points with the German team was decreasing; from 66 in the Austrian GP, ​​to 44 in France, and just 30 in Hungary.

The game changer is also due to the evolution of Mercedes, which overcame the problems with its car and today has 11 podiums with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, confident with their own pace in the French stage. With nine races to go in the championship, Ferrari needs not only to make fewer mistakes, but to contain the resurgence of the reigning eight-time constructors’ champion.

New record for Hamilton?

Driven by the evolution of the W13, Lewis Hamilton has been on the podium in the last five races before the summer break: Canada, Great Britain, Austria, France and Hungary. In these two, the seven-time champion came in second, starting a new debate: is a Mercedes victory in 2022 possible?

A single victory in the year would be enough for Hamilton to set a new record in the category: 16 consecutive seasons with victory in F1. The English driver has won at least one GP in all the 15 seasons he has completed so far (2007-2021), a mark he shares with German Michael Schumacher (1992-2006).

4 of 8 Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton: Will the English driver set a new record? — Photo: Getty Images Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton: Will the English driver set a new record? — Photo: Getty Images

Frenchman Alain Prost, who won at least one race in ten consecutive F1 editions (1981-1990), is right behind in this regard.

With 301 career races, Hamilton has won 103 times. In addition to the absolute record of triumphs in F1, the figures show that the seven-time champion won 34.22% of the GPs he played in – more than a third.

The return of the eight-time champion (is it?)

Mercedes will have a hard time fighting for the F1 title in 2022 – considering the 127-point gap to a fortified RBR – but the team still wants to regain its honorable position in the series. Still without a win in the current season, he started the year suffering from the car’s lack of performance and the porpoising effect (“dolphin”).

The issue has been resolved, however, Russell claims that the consequent loss of drag in resolving jumps still detracts from performance. Anyway, the team is now third in the World with 304 points and 11 podiums – six for Hamilton and five for his colleague.

5 of 8 On the first podium together, Lewis Hamilton makes the “baptism” of teammate George Russell in France — Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images On the first podium together, Lewis Hamilton makes the “baptism” of teammate George Russell in France — Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The gain in speed in the last races before the summer break excited the duo of the eight-time champions of constructors, who did not throw in the towel over chances of victory in 2022. There are nine races to go, which still depends on what happens with RBR and Ferrari.

In addition, the constructors’ runner-up seems to be getting closer, given the problems facing the Italian team. Currently, the gap is 30 points, with Mercedes being able to add up to 44 in a single weekend – of course, if they win the race.

The news about the drivers’ contracts for 2023 moved the F1 holidays. A big snowball started with the retirement of Sebastian Vettel, followed with the announcement of Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin and now hangs over the uncertainties of McLaren and Alpine – but there are more questions to be settled.

Four teams have their teams set for 2023: Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes (which will keep their current drivers) and Aston Martin.

McLaren has already announced that Daniel Ricciardo will not race for the team in 2023. The Australian, for his part, has made it clear that he is not sure of his future. The name most quoted to run alongside Lando Norris is Oscar Piastri, who was announced by Alpine, but denied the deal with the French.

6 of 8 Daniel Ricciardo at the F1 Austrian GP — Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images Daniel Ricciardo at the F1 Austrian GP — Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At Alfa Romeo, Guanyu Zhou still does not have a contract for next season. The situation is similar to that of Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams), both with a future to be determined.

At Haas, Magnussen is confirmed for 2023. Mick Schumacher, on the other hand, has no contract with the Americans and entered the list of speculated for the spot at Alpine. A real musical chairs!

Countdown to Brazil

The São Paulo GP, in Brazil, came last year to kill the longing of fans after the absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it did so with class, in a show of 25 overtakes during the weekend and a historic victory. from Hamilton.

7 of 8 Lewis Hamilton reproduced Ayrton Senna’s gesture with the Brazilian flag after victory at the F1 Sao Paulo GP — Photo: AFP Lewis Hamilton reproduced Ayrton Senna’s gesture with the Brazilian flag after victory at the F1 Sao Paulo GP – Photo: AFP

Guaranteed until 2025, the race at the Autódromo de Interlagos returns on November 13 of this season, once again hosting the qualifying race, a promise of emotion for fans.

The GP could still decide the 2022 championship if Leclerc manages to delay Verstappen’s triumph. But if the Monegasque cannot and the RBR driver confirms his double championship at the US GP, the already known characteristics and history of Interlagos promise to provide the fans with another spectacle.

