“Fast and Furious 10” goes BEYOND SPACE!

We cannot deny that Fast and furious it no longer has to do with simple car races, but with overcoming! After all, the work managed to exceed all possible limits, but that will not be the end.

Just when Dom Toretto fans thought things couldn’t be more unexpected, comes the ninth film in the franchise and takes a car into space. This makes us wonder: what challenge can be greater than this?

Well, there is still no relevant information about this mystery, but what we do know is that it will be even more surprising.

During an interview with the actress who plays Ramsey, by Comic Book, Nathalie Emmanuel was asked if the production would be even grander than the previous one and, in response, she provided us with something solid, saying that there would be no way to surpass the action. beyond outer space, but that there would be a much greater amount of emotion, even risking being one of the highest in the saga, so far.

“Well, I think just the overall stakes are higher on a more personal level this time. [que estamos gravando]. Can you overcome a trip to space? I don’t know, but I think the stakes are much higher and much more serious in this movie. So that’s all I’m going to say, because I don’t want to get in trouble.”commented.

The work features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. In addition, it is scheduled to be released in the month of May next year.

However, this new feature will introduce names such as Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno ( ‘Love sublime love’).

So, are you looking forward to checking out this production that, according to Nathalie Emmanuel, will be full of emotions? Leave your comment below.