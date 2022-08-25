Find out what Netflix will release in September

The month of September is knocking and our door! And it will bring along the new releases of Netflix movies and series. The platform released this Wednesday (24), the complete list of productions. In addition to the new series seasons, the catalog features new films, documentaries and anime. Let’s check it out!

Among the highlights of the series is the fifth season of “Snake Kai”, series derived from the movie “Karate Kid”, the second year of “Fate: The Winx Saga”. The catalog will also receive the Spanish series “Holy”starring the Brazilian Bruno Gagliasso, and the second season of the reality “Playing with Fire: Brazil”which will give a prize of R$ 500 thousand, in addition to the eighth and final season of the series “Brooklyn 99”.

Among the films of September, highlight for “Justice”with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, “blonde”which will tell the story of Marilyn Monroe, in addition to “Time of Peace” and the Brazilian “Marighella” and the documentary “GameStop Versus Wall Street”. The children’s section will also have launches, such as “Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus”, “Monster High: Haunted” and “Doolittle”. Check out the full list:

Series

Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2 (28/9/2022)

A new group of single men and women put their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize?

Only If It’s For Love (21/9/2022)

Deusa and Tadeu’s band starts to be successful, but not everything is rosy. Eva just wants to be famous. The fates of these three will soon intersect.

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (9/9/2022)

Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (16/9/2022)

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.

Dynasty: Season 5 (24/9/2022)

Power games, sibling rivalry and unscrupulous sabotage: there’s no truce between the Colbys and the Carringtons this season.

Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens (9/14/2022)

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.

The Devil in Ohio (2/9/2022)

A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.

Incredible Women of Bollywood: Season 2 (2/9/2022)

In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (14/9/2022)

This drama series chronicles the life of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández, from humble childhood to stardom.

Blind Marriage: After the Altar Season 2 (9/16/2022)

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

Iron Chef Mexico (21/9/2022)

New talents face off against three of Mexico’s best chefs in a competition for victory and the mythical machete.

The Thai Cave Rescue (23/9/2022)

A youth soccer team is trapped in a cave in Thailand, leading to an international rescue operation. Inspired by a true story.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (28/9/2022)

Raphael Rowe, an ex-convict wrongfully convicted, continues to investigate impressive prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 (9/20/2022)

In the show’s final season, Jake, Amy and the rest of the squad balance personal and professional challenges with the usual mess.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (30/9/2022)

With the Waverider destroyed, the Legends are stuck in 1925 trying to save history with the help of an eccentric scientist.

Films

After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Love in Verona (9/1/2022)

Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (24/9/2022)

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

End of the Road (9/9/2022)

A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.

The Jazz Man (23/9/2022)

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.

In this documentary, director Isa Grinspum Ferraz portrays the life of her uncle, activist Carlos Marighella, during the 1960s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

Times of Peace (12/9/2022)

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.

Alice in the Internet World (9/13/2022)

After a computer crash, a little YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

The Invisible Man (9/14/2022)

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

Zombieland: Double Tap (9/15/2022)

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

Documentaries and Specials

Untold: The Regatta of the Century (6/9/2022)

The Australia II yacht team recalls the drive, dedication and innovation that led to the historic victory in the 1983 Copa America.

GameStop vs. Wall Street (28/9/2022)

A group of amateurs decide to come up with a plan to make a quick buck and mess up the stock market. But do they know what they’re getting into?

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer (7/9/2022)

The suspect in a crime is found and the case is considered closed. Until a diary suggests 13 more victims and possible acts of cannibalism.

Chef’s Table: Pizza (7/9/2022)

Discover the best pizzas in the world, prepared by renowned chefs who put passion, creativity and dedication into every slice.

Anthrax: US Under Attack (8/9/2022)

Days after 9/11, letters with anthrax spores cause panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary shows the investigation of the case by the FBI.

The Everest Earthquake (9/14/2022)

After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face destruction in this gripping docuseries.

The Artist of Deception (21/9/2022)

This documentary series traces Wanna Marchi’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom and later decline.

Entergalactic (9/30/2022)

Combining music, art and fashion, this animation follows two creative souls in search of love in New York. With Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Kid Cudi.

Children and Family

Pokemon: The Chronicles of Arceus (9/23/2022)

While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a Team Galactic conspiracy that threatens the world.

My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 2 (26/9/2022)

There’s something wrong with the magic of Equestria, and it’s turning Maretime Bay Day on its head! Will Zipp find out what’s going on?

Ivy and Bean: The Bathroom Ghost (2/9/2022)

A cold fog, noisy pipes and a creepy voice coming from the drain: is the school bathroom haunted? This is a case for Ivy and Bean!

Bean discovers that neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic. Poor Bean’s older sister, who will now dance forever!

Ivy and Bean Join the Dance (2/9/2022)

Ivy and Bean decide to do ballet and learn that they will have to dance in front of a huge audience. It’s time to get out!

Ada Batista, Scientist: Season 3 (9/12/2022)

In Ada Batista’s lab, science is pure fun! She and her friends ask big questions and work together to uncover the truth about everything.

Go, Dog. Go! – Season 3 (19/9/2022)

A new family arrives in Dogland! Tag, Scoochi and their friends show them around town and experience unforgettable adventures!

Bee and the Little Kitten (6/9/2022)

On an enchanting magical island, Bee and her furry friend experience various adventures while working at a space temp agency.

LOL – House of Surprises (9/1/2022)

Royal Bee surprises her friends and buys their favorite restaurant to turn it into a fun place. This project will have many twists!

Monster High: Haunted (1/9/2022)

After hearing rumors that her old school is haunted, Spectra Vondergeist and her friends return to Monster High to unravel this spooky mystery.

When Queen Victoria falls ill, the recluse Dr. Dolittle sets off on an epic journey alongside his young apprentice and his animal friends in search of a magical cure. With Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompsom, Rami Malek and Octavia Spencer.

anime

Cyberpunk: Expendables (COMING SOON)

In a dystopian world filled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a street kid tries to become an edgerunner mercenary.

Drifting Home (9/16/2022)

A group of children adrift in an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.