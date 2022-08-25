Former Palmeiras defender Renan signs with UAE club

Renan is in a new club. The defender, whose contract with Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino was terminated after killing a motorcyclist in a traffic accident, was announced today by Shabab Al Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates.

Renan was playing for Red Bull Bragantino, on loan from Palmeiras, when he was involved in a car accident with a death on July 22. The case took place at kilometer 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira highway, in Bragança Paulista (SP).

Last week, the player was authorized by the court to leave Brazil to resume his football career. After the accident, the 20-year-old athlete had his contract terminated for just cause by Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino.

“I grant the request to replace the precautionary measures imposed on the defendant in these records, so that I determine the return of the passport to the applicant, as well as authorize his departure from the country, aiming at his reintegration into the labor market”, wrote Judge Nicole de Almeida Campos Leite Colombini in the decision to which the UOL Esporte had access.

Shabab Al Ahli announced the hiring of two Brazilian reinforcements. In addition to Renan, Caio Eduardo, Vasco’s 19-year-old sire, was announced this Thursday.

remember the case

The accident involving defender Renan happened on the morning of July 22, around 6:40 am (Brasília time), at kilometer 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqyeira highway, in Bragança Paulista.

The defender was driving a Honda Civic when he invaded the wrong way and hit a Honda CG 160 motorcycle head-on. The accident resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, while the player was unharmed and refused to take the breathalyzer test.

Renan was loaned to Red Bull Bragantino after appearing at Palmeiras. He was at the club alviverde since the under-13 and went up to the professional in 2020.

The defender was passed over by coach Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras’ list of entries for the 2021 Club World Cup, when the team was defeated by Chelsea in the final.

Renan admitted to drinking, said driver

O UOL showed that the Civil Police of Bragança Paulista heard two drivers who were passing along the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira highway at the time of the accident, on July 22, a Friday.

According to the report of these testimonies, the defender was seen crying after running over and killing Eliezer Pena, admitting he was drunk, vomiting, ingesting two liters of water brought by an unidentified person and urinating on the side of the highway, which connects the cities of Bragança and Itatiba.