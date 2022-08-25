Free government satellite TV kits: see how to REQUEST

5G technology arrived in Brazil at the beginning of the year and, nowadays, some capitals already have the service available to citizens. This is the case, for example, in the Federal District, São Paulo, Florianópolis, João Pessoa, Vitória, Rio de Janeiro, Palmas, Salvador, among others. However, network expansion can affect another area.

In this case, we speak of the signal frequency of satellite TVs. This is because, according to companies linked to the sector, in order to expand the 5G network, there needs to be a kind of frequency “cleaning”. With this, those who use the satellite dish will need a new antenna to continue to have access to open channels.

Free satellite TV kits

It is in this sense that the government’s free satellite TV kits come in. The project aims to increase the number of people with access to open television channels. The name of the project is Siga Antenado. But what is he?

In this way, it is a meeting of telephone operators whose objective is to help a portion of the population during the period in which this exchange takes place. Therefore, there is an attempt to reduce the impacts and, therefore, the operators are in the process of working both on the distribution and also on the installation of the kits that come with the new digital dish.

However, two points are worth noting. Thus, the first of them is that people who use pay-TV or digital services will not need to change the equipment.

In addition, the deadline for operators to assist in this transition period after the start of operation of the new network is set at 90 days.

However, there are still two questions: who will be entitled to request and how to request the installation of free satellite TV kits?

Who is eligible and how to apply

First, it is important to highlight that the people who will be entitled are those who are registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry and are part of any of the social initiatives. It is also necessary that families already have a traditional satellite dish at home, which must already be installed and in operation.

To apply, you can use the official page, at the address: https://sigaantenado.com.br/. Another alternative is to call 0800-729-2404 and inform the CPF or NIS.

