Galvão Bueno celebrates 53 years of the woman in a hotel of ‘Uma Linda Mulher’ – Quem

+



Galvão Bueno and his wife, Desirée Soares (Photo: Reproduction)

Galvão Bueno and his wife, Desiree Soares, made a luxurious trip to Los Angeles, in the United States, to celebrate the businesswoman’s 53rd birthday. The two stayed at the famous hotel that was the setting for the film. A beautiful womanstarring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

“Desirée, my princess! Beverly Whilshire Hotel, Los Angeles! In 2000, we had an early honeymoon, inspired by the movie pretty woman, A beautiful woman, which Julia Roberts and Richard Gere did here! 22 years later, we’re back to celebrate your birthday! I love you more than ever!” Galvão wrote on Instagram.

In the video published by the sports narrator, the two appear drinking champagne in the first class of the flight to the city and Desirée shows some rooms of the room. The couple won a bottle of champagne worth R$1,700.

Daily rates at Beverly Whilshire start at R$4,500 and go up to R$126,000. The most expensive option is to rent a three-bedroom penthouse on an area of ​​464 square meters.

“There are 22 roses, for your birthday and 22 years since we came here to get married”, said Galvão, when giving Desirée a bouquet – watch it below.

Galvão Bueno and his wife, Desirée Soares (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Galvão Bueno and his wife, Desirée Soares (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Galvão Bueno and his wife, Desirée Soares (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Beverly Whilshire Hotel (Photo: Reproduction)

Beverly Whilshire Hotel (Photo: Reproduction)

Beverly Whilshire Hotel (Photo: Reproduction)

Beverly Whilshire Hotel (Photo: Reproduction)