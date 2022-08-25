Gaming notebook Acer Aspire Nitro 5 is 16% cheaper with cashback – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

For gamers who are looking for a portable and affordable machine for digital gaming, here’s an offer to pay attention to: the Aspire Nitro 5 notebook from Acer had a slight price drop, coming out with a 16% discount on cash payment with cashback included.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 (Image: Publicity/Acer)

Acer sells the Aspire Nitro 5 for BRL 4,859.10 in cash in its official store, but it is not worth closing the purchase through this means, since the manufacturer itself sells and delivers the same product through the Fast Shop for BRL 4,369 .05 in sight on Pix.

If you activate Zoom cashback, which is offering 6% cash back on Fast Shop purchases, your savings are even greater, resulting in a final price of BRL 4,106.91 in cash. And for that, you just need to have a registration and login to Zoom before completing the order, receiving the money in your bank account in approximately 35 working days after delivery.

It is also worth mentioning that shipping for this product can be completely free depending on your region, and shipping time to most zip codes in the country is a maximum of 4 business days.

💻 Is the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 worth getting?

Equipped with a 17.3-inch screen, the notebook already stands out for offering gamers a greater field of vision. By using IPS technology on the panel, there are also no distortions or chromatic aberrations depending on the angle positioned.

Although we have a Full HD resolution here, the experience is not so impaired, since the 144 Hz refresh rate is a differential for gamers and brings a good experience, especially in games with a lot of action and movements, such as the popular FPS.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 notebook (Image: Publicity/Acer)

The Intel Core i5-11400H processor has 6 physical cores and reaches up to 4.5 GHz at its maximum frequency, being able to handle heavy tasks well. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card has 4 GB of memory, and can handle today’s top games at more modest qualities.

In the storage part there is an NVMe SSD with 256 GB, this being the main unit. Complementing it, we have a traditional 2.5″ hard drive with SATA III connection and 1 TB, ideal for storing general files and games with less use.

As for the network, we have Wi-Fi 6, a standard that is starting to become popular and allows high transfer rates with low latency, something that is particularly useful in online games. If you have a compatible RJ-45 cable, the notebook also supports a gigabit (1000 Mb/s) wired connection.

The product also has three USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C and HDMI, allowing the use of peripherals (keyboard, mouse or external hard drive) and monitor without the need for additional hubs or adapters.

The Acer Aspire Nitro 5’s battery can last up to 7 continuous hours, obviously with light use and not playing at full power — but this aspect really isn’t one of the strongest in notebooks in this category.

However, perhaps the single most critical point of the device is having only 8 GB of RAM memory installed. Fortunately it is not soldered on the motherboard, and can be replaced by two modules of 32 GB DDR4 each, thus eliminating any bottlenecks.

Knowing all this, if you are interested, be sure to take the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 for R$ 4,106.91 in cash on Pix with cashback included, as this promotion is limited and should not last long. 😉

