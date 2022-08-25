Globo releases Globoplay on Amazon Fire TV Stick | media centers

Today’s announcement marks a new moment in the relationship between Globo and Amazon. The director of Globoplay and Globo’s audiovisual digital products, Teresa Penna, says in a statement that the partnership expands consumers’ access to the content available on Globoplay. “It allows the public to follow all TV Globo programming, entertainment, journalism and sports, in addition to exclusive platform content, with greater convenience and comfort”, says the executive.

Globo confirmed to the TechTudo that Fire TV Stick users will be able to see the live signal from TV Globo, as long as it is available in the region.

Globo’s streaming service now joins Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which have been available for Fire TV for some time. Amazon devices are competitors of Chromecast, with the function of turning any TV into a smart one.

“Amazon always seeks to improve the offer of services and features that its products offer to its customers,” says Jacques Benain, general manager for Amazon devices in Brazil, also in a press release. “The Globoplay catalog is of great value to Brazilian culture and we are happy to have this option available to Fire TV customers here in Brazil.”

On social networks, users celebrated the arrival of the application to the Amazon device. Some even published photos already using Globoplay on a Fire TV device.

In the video below, see which Fire TV Stick to choose

Source link