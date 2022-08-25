Glove de Pedreiro records video with Khaby Lame, influencer with the most followers on TikTok in the world – Sports

Iran Ferreira, the “Mason’s Glove“, continues to dominate the internet. This Wednesday, the Bahian influencer posted a video on his social networks with the illustrious participation of Khaby Lame, the most followed content creator on TikTok with over 140 million followers. In a skit lasting just under 45 seconds, the two interact with each other, with their catchphrases and actions.

“Who sent to invite me,” Luva wrote in the publication. The story, as experienced by the characters in the video, involves an “invitation” by Khaby for Luva to spend time at his house. However, the Brazilian uses the “freedom” of a guest to disturb the life of the Senegalese influencer.

Glove steals food, disrupts Khaby’s fun and rest, in his own home. It got to the point where the Senegalese threw him out of the house. But of course, it was all an action and a “crossover” between influencers, who are friends in real life. Back in Brazil, Iran spent a few weeks in Europe. In addition to this video, she visited Atlético de Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, met Portugal, Spain, Italy and Ronaldo Fenômeno.

Khabane “Khaby” Lame, who stars with Iran in the video, is an internet and TikTok celebrity. Senegalese, she lives in Milan, Italy, and has the most followed account on the platform, with more than 142.6 million followers. He became famous for his comedy parodies, in which he showed people complicating simple, everyday tasks.

He started recording videos at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, after being fired from the factory where he worked in Italy. In the last two years, Khaby’s success has made the influencer participate in commercial actions by Juventus, in addition to recording videos with famous Italian players, such as Locatelli and Del Piero. In June of this year, Khaby surpassed Charli D’amelio as the most followed account on TikTok worldwide.