Goals and best moments of São Paulo x Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil (1-3) | 08/25/2022

Admin 4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

23:264 hours ago

51′ END OF GAME

Sao Paulo 1×3 Flamengo.

23:264 hours ago

49′ Yellow card 🟨

Card to Everton for taking off his shirt in celebration of the goal.

23:234 hours ago

48′ GOOOOL DO FLAMENGO ⚽️

Arrascaeta rolls the ball to Everton, who takes it inside and shoots it deep into the goal. Everton’s first goal with the Flamengo shirt. Now 3 to 1 for Rubro-Negro.

23:224 hours ago

47′ Substitution at São Pulo 🔄

23:214 hours ago

46′ Substitution at Flamengo 🔄

23:215 hours ago

45′ Five more

Let’s go up to 50.

23:195 hours ago

44′

Welington crosses, the ball goes straight into Santos’ hands.

23:165 hours ago

41′

Wellington hits cross, the ball goes through everyone and out.

23:105 hours ago

35′ SANTOS!

Igor Vinicius tries from the middle, but Santos makes the save.

23:08 5 hours ago

33′ GOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO ⚽️

After Welington’s cross, the ball stays with Igor Vinicius who rolls to Nestor, shirt 25 arrived hitting. The ball deflects midway and enters, Tricolor decreases: 2 to 1.

23:07 5 hours ago

32′

Flamengo has control of the game, São Paulo felt the second goal.

23:01 5 hours ago

26′ Substitution at Flamengo 🔄

22:565 hours ago

21′ GOOOOL DO FLAMENGO ⚽️

After Flamengo’s good counterattack, Arrascaeta crosses in the area and Jandrei pushes away, but the ball stays with Everton Ribeiro, who dominates and kicks. The archer Tricolor defends, but on the rebound Gabriel pushed into the back of the net: 2 to 0 Mengão.

22:555 hours ago

21′

Reinaldo crosses, Fabricio Bruno leaves.

22:545 hours ago

19′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

22:535 hours ago

18′

Reinaldo crosses, Galoppo makes the deflection, but the ball goes out.

22:515 hours ago

16′

The ball stays alive in the area, left for Patrick who hits it hard, it deflects in Flamengo’s defense and goes to a new corner for Tricolor.

22:485 hours ago

13′ Substitution in Flamengo 🔄

22:465 hours ago

11′ UUUUH

Igor Vinicius receives in the area and kicks, the ball explodes in Léo Pereira and Tricolor wins a corner.

22:435 hours ago

08′

Rodrigo Nestor crosses low, Santos leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

22:415 hours ago

06′

Reinaldo hits from afar, Santos defends and holds the ball.

22:365 hours ago

01′ LOST!

Padro launches a counterattack, gets close to the area and plays for Gabriel, who knocks out.

22:355 hours ago

00′

Pablo Maia arrives knocking, but is stopped. Corner for Tricolor.

22:345 hours ago

00′ 2nd HALF STARTS

Ball rolling to final stage.

22:345 hours ago

⏱’ Substitution in Flamengo 🔄

22:335 hours ago

⏱’ Substitution in São Paulo 🔄

22:17 6 hours ago

47′ END OF 1ST HALF

Sao Paulo 0x1 Flamengo.

22:166 hours ago

45′ Two more

Let’s go to 47.

22:15 6 hours ago

43′ UUUUH

Everton Ribeiro takes over and finishes, the ball deflects in defense and goes to a corner.

22:09 6 hours ago

39′

Flamengo exchanges passes and tries to find spaces.

22:04 6 hours ago

32′ ON THE TRAVEEEEE!

Patrick finishes hard, the ball explodes on Santos’ crossbar.

22:02 6 hours ago

31′

Rafinha hits from the midfielder, but the ball deflects on his teammate Igor Gomes and goes out through the back line.

21:586 hours ago

27′

Patrick rolls towards Calleri, but Léo Pereira arrives first and drives away.

21:526 hours ago

21′

Igor Vinicius hits hard for the goal, the ball explodes in Flamengo’s defense and goes to a corner.

21:516 hours ago

20′

São Paulo attacks from the left with Patrick, he rolls towards Nestor, but shirt 25 gets the ball wrong and finishes it out.

21:446 hours ago

13′

Calleri risks from afar and isolates.

21:426 hours ago

11′ FLAMENGO GOOOOL ⚽️

Everton Ribeiro crosses prominently in the area, headed by João Gomes, who tested a cross for the goal, the ball hits the post and enters. 1 to 0 for the Rubro-Negro.

21:406 hours ago

09′ SANTOOOOOOOS!

Reinaldo makes a good move on the left and crosses, Patrick goes up well and deflects it to the goal, Santos makes a beautiful save and sends it to a corner.

21:396 hours ago

08′

Nestor tries a move from the left, Thiago Maia disarms and sends it to a corner.

21:376 hours ago

06′ ALMOST!

Arrascaeta receives a good ball, dribbles Jandrei, but has no angle. Shirt 14 crosses to Pedro who stretches and finishes out.

21:366 hours ago

04′

Rodnei receives on the right and crosses behind. Rafinha throws himself on the ball and cuts to a corner.

21:336 hours ago

01′

Patrick receives on the left and crosses, the ball goes straight to the baseline.

21:306 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling at Morumbi, the first match of the decision begins, earning a spot in the final.

21:266 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

21:25 6 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

21:246 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams entering the field.

21:08 7 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams finishing their warm-up work, the ball starts rolling at 9:30 pm.

20:387 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

20:367 hours ago

⏱’ Red-black climbed!

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and De Arrascaeta; Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro.

20:357 hours ago

⏱’ Tricolor climbed!

Jandrei; Rafinha, Diego Costa and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Patrick and Calleri.

04:48 a day ago

When is the game São Paulo vs Flamengo and how to follow LIVE?

04:43 a day ago

How and where to watch the game São Paulo vs Flamengo and LIVE

04:38 a day ago

Arbitration

04:33 a day ago

Flamengo likely lineup

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

04:28 a day ago

Situation of the Red and Black

04:23 a day ago

Sao Paulo likely lineup

Jandrei; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Patrick (Luizão); Luciano and Calleri.

04:18 a day ago

Tricolor situation

04:13 a day ago

How are the teams?

04:08 a day ago

In search of the final!

04:03 a day ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on the small screen of VAVEL Brazil.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Atlético-MG forwards the sale of defender Vitor Mendes to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria | Brazilian series a

Defender Vitor Mendes is on his way to European football. Atlético-MG, holder of the athlete’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved