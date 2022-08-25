Godzilla vs Kong | Sequel gets synopsis and cast details

THE Legendary Pictures and the Warner Bros. pictures released the synopsis of the continuation of Godzilla vs Kong, which has not yet received an official title.

“The new film follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat lurking in our world, challenging their very existence – and ours.”

“The epic new film will delve into the stories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while unraveling the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and united them to humanity forever.”

Additionally, according to Collider, the full cast has also been announced. From Godzilla vs Kong, return Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

The new characters will be played by Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Speak Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Batman) and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).

