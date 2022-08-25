Hair loss: study points out that molecule may be the definitive cure for baldness

Researchers at the University of California, United States, released a study in which they point to a possible final solution to a problem that affects many men and women around the world: the androgenetic alopecia, the popular baldness. According to the survey, the signaling molecule SCUBE3 may be the solution to permanent scalp hair loss. The element binds to a specific receptor, such as dermal papilla (DP) cells, for example.

It should be noted that scientists already knew that These molecules have a important role in the growth of the hair follicle, but the new research has delved into this crucial role to try to better understand its functioning. As professor of cell biology Maksim Plikus, one of the authors of the study, explained, the team’s big discovery was that SCUBE3 is the messenger used to tell neighboring hair stem cells to start dividing.

The division of hair stem cells generates the growth of new hairs. To prove the thesis, the scientists applied microinjections of the protein SCUBE3, produced by PD cells, in mice with previously transplanted human scalp follicles. Also according to the study, new hairs started to grow soon on bald patches arising from dormant follicles. Research places the SCUBE3 molecule as a therapeutic target for hair loss in men and women. And you, do you have baldness? Have you tried to resolve this issue? Tell us in the comments below!

