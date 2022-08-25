“Hot information”; Samuel Venâncio ‘breaks’ Toca and confirms Cruzeiro’s hit with striker

O cruise moves to define the situations of athletes in its cast and this Wednesday (24th), it came to light that an important step was taken in this direction. According to the journalist Samuel Venâncio, the striker Stênio had his case evaluated by the direction Celeste and his future was exposed.

The journalist’s information points to the renewal of Stênio’s agreement and the new bond draws attention. The 19-year-old striker will have a contract with Cruzeiro until 2026. The athlete’s first contract was signed in 2019 and the Fox studies a readjustment for Stênio, as well as clauses that leave the Club safe for possible future renewals.

Stênio was on loan at Torino in Italy, where he played 31 games, scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists. The youngster returned to Toca in July, to reinforce Raposa in the second half of the season. If the Italian team chose to hire the striker permanently, it would have to pay 2 million euros (about R$ 11 million).

Business aside, Cruzeiro returns to the field next Friday (26), in the duel against Náutico, at the Independência stadium. Raposa follows Serie B leader, with 54 points and an unbeaten record of eight games.