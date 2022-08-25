How bullying at work migrated to the remote environment

woman looks at computer screen

Credit, getty

Joyce works in the communications department for a company in the east of England. It took her a while to identify that she was being bullied at her workplace.

Most of the company’s work was done remotely long before the pandemic, and she didn’t feel attacked by colleagues.

“I didn’t really think about it,” says Joyce — whose last name is withheld for privacy. “I still had in my mind the traditional idea of ​​bullying as someone disrespecting me personally.”

Until, over time, the feeling grew that her boss (who had only been with the company for a short time) was isolating her constantly and in uncomfortable ways. “It was a group email where I would say one thing and she would respond with another, or she would start talking about me in a Zoom meeting without giving me advance notice,” she says.

