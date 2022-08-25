How to find out the data that Google saves about you? | Technology

Google services such as Gmail, YouTube and Maps collect a lot of data from users in order to function. Details on what each platform has access to are available on a company dashboard, available at this link.

The tool allows you to erase some account data and change preferences about how long they are stored. The company saves, among other items, your personal data (name, date of birth, gender and telephone, in addition to email) and your browsing history.

See below how to review what is saved in your Google account.

By clicking on “Personal information” on the Google dashboard (or this link), you can review profile picture, name, date of birth and gender saved in your account, as well as email and phone.

On the page there is the section “Choose what other people can see“, which gathers what is public on your profile. In addition to the data above, the page can gather your education and professional experience, if you have informed Google of this at some point.

The dashboard also has a “Payments and Subscriptions” page, which gathers data used in transactions. In this area, the payment methods section (also available at this link) shows credit cards saved in the account.

Browsing history

Google services log your internet activity while your account is logged in. This information can be found by opening the page “data and privacy” and fetch the section “Your activities and the places you’ve been” (link).

The tool gathers records for the following cases:

Web and App Activity: records about the use of Google websites and apps, such as search, Chrome, Maps, Play Store, Translator, among others;

records about the use of Google websites and apps, such as search, Chrome, Maps, Play Store, Translator, among others; Location history: places you visited with your devices, even when you were not using a Google service – the list of devices linked to the account can be accessed at this link;

places you visited with your devices, even when you were not using a Google service – the list of devices linked to the account can be accessed at this link; YouTube history: videos watched and surveys made with your account on the service.

For all three cases, there is a way to define how long the data will be automatically deleted. Google also allows you to disable data storage and delete previously saved records.

The tool also lets you find content you’ve saved on the company’s services in one place, including YouTube comments, Maps addresses, Google Drive files, and contacts. To access the information, follow these steps:

On the dashboard home page, click “data and privacy“; Search for the section “Data from apps and services you use“; In “apps and services“, click the right arrow icon next to “Saved Content from Google Services“.

Also under “Data from apps and services you use”, there is the snippet “Third-party apps with account access“. It allows you to review what information in your account is shared with other services. By selecting this item, you can access and remove access for the ones you no longer use.

