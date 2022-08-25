How to get special Coca-Cola stickers?

The 2022 World Cup album was officially released last Friday (19) and those who are in the marathon to complete it must have already noticed that it has a special full page of Coca-Cola – which has been given the title of ‘ Team Believers’ — with more stickers than the 670 needed.

There are eight sponsored figurines, each represented by an athlete: Emiliano Martínez (Argentine goalkeeper), Serge Gnabry (Germany forward), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium midfielder), Luka Modric (Croatia midfielder), Declan Rice (England midfielder), Hirving Lozano (Mexico striker), Heung-Min Son (South Korea striker) and Gavi (Spain midfielder).

At the official album launch event, which took place last Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque, Panini explained that these stickers are just an extension of the album. That is, it is not part of the collection of the other figurines — and it also has nothing to do with the extra figurines that are being sold at astronomical prices.

But how do I get them anyway?

The only way to get Coca-Cola stickers is to buy branded products.

You need to find a product that has the Panini seal and the sticker will be inside the label.

The publisher guarantees that it is not necessary to have these stickers to have the complete album, but if you don’t want to see it with white space, you will have to spend more money buying Coke products.

