How to post photos and videos on Instagram without losing quality

To post photos and videos on Instagram without losing quality, you need to follow some tips, in addition to making sure that the images are of an ideal size so that compression by the social network does not occur.

Therefore, in this article we will explain a little more about how this compression happens, and how you can prevent it from harming the quality of your posts, as well as other tips that will also help in this mission.

Read too:

What is it and how to make the bokeh effect in your photos?

Instagram should allow full-screen photo posting in feed

Why do images lose quality on Instagram?

Although it does not happen to everyone, it is common for users to notice that their images posted on Instagram are not of the same quality as the original, and this can happen for several reasons. The main one is that the platform uses massive compression algorithms on the images sent to it, which aims to resize the image to the ideal size.

This compression tool is important to mainly reduce server load and at the same time improve the experience of those who use the social network. Many people believe that only small images undergo this type of resizing, but this also happens with photos that are larger than indicated.

Instagram currently supports posting photos in 320 to 1080p resolution. If the photo has a lower resolution than this, it will enlarge it, causing it to be blurry. And if the image has a resolution higher than 1080p, Instagram will automatically compress it, which also causes loss of quality.

There are a few ways to prevent this from happening. The first and most important thing is to resize the photo so that it is within the range indicated for each type of post, which we will explain in more detail below.

Another tip is always post photos in JPG or JPEG format. Photos in PNG, BMP or any other format will be converted to JPG by the platform and this may compromise their quality.

While it is possible to post photos from your computer using the developer tools in the web version of the app, it is still more advisable to post photos from your smartphone, as it should be. Sometimes photos posted directly from the desktop can lose quality.

Finally, if possible, compress your photo with an online application or even with Photoshop, so it won’t be too heavy, which can cause Instagram to do this compression on the platform and end up affecting its quality.

What is the ideal size for Instagram posts?

Understanding the optimal size of images that will be posted on Instagram is the first step in ensuring that they do not lose quality when they are resized or become distorted.

Sizes for the Feed

The post in the feed is the main one of the platform, they are the ones that are saved on your profile forever. To post in the feed, you can choose 3 sizes, square, portrait and landscape.

In the case of the square format, the ideal ratio is 1:1, that is, the width and height must have the same measurement. The best thing is that the post has a resolution of 1080×1080 pixels, which is the maximum resolution allowed in this case. Don’t go over that, as it may have a drop in quality when it compresses the image.

In portrait format, it is recommended that the aspect ratio be 4:5, that is, the width of the photo is slightly smaller than the height, and this aspect ratio will depend on these measurements. The resolution should be 1080 x 1350 maximum, this size being the most suitable.

The landscape format, or horizontal ones, must have an aspect ratio of 16:9, and the ideal size in this case to ensure maximum quality is 556 x 1080. It is best suited for landscape photos, for example.

These resolutions are also valid for videos.

Sizes for Stories and Reels

Although the feed is the infinite timeline of each profile, the most prominent feature on the platform these days is, without a doubt, the Stories. These are publications with a 24-hour time limit, fast, but still successful.

In this case it is possible to have a slightly higher resolution without loss of quality, and the format is portrait. The aspect ratio should be 9:16 and the ideal size is 1080 x 1920. This also goes for Stories and Reels videos.

Extra video tips

Regarding videos, in addition to the sizes reported above, there are still some specifications that, if followed, the quality will be improved when posting on Instagram. One of them is the format, since what is indicated is that the video is in MP4.

In addition other specifications are: H.264 Codec (ideal compression standard), ACC audio stream, 3500 kbps bit rate, 30 fps frame rate, maximum time of 60 seconds and maximum size of 15 MB.

Tips for not losing the quality of photos and videos on Instagram

There are some basic tips to avoid losing the quality of videos and photos posted on Instagram. The most important of these is follow the correct sizes for the poststhus preventing the platform from compressing and resizing the media, thus compromising its quality.

But there are also other ways to prevent this from happening. The first one is avoid taking photos or making videos directly from the Instagram tool. Prefer to photograph or record videos with the smartphone’s native camera and then upload them to Instagram respecting the correct sizes, especially if your smartphone is an Android. Generally on iPhones the quality is maintained in the photos taken by the app.

Some people suggest going to Instagram settings, accessing the camera and turning off the “High Quality Image Processing” and “Instagram Advanced Camera” options. This will theoretically make the photos recorded by the app not lose quality, so it’s worth a try.

If you are going to post a photo edited by programs like Photoshop or Lightroom, you need to pay attention to some details to ensure that it arrives with the same quality in the application. To do this, export the image in high resolution, setting the quality to 100% and putting the desired resolution.

A very important step is not send the image to the smartphone by WhatsApp. If using messenger, send the image as a document, not as a photo, which avoids loss of quality, but still, if possible, send through the cloud by services such as Google Drive, WeTransfer, Amazon Cloud, Dropbox, AirDrop, among others.

Even so, some cell phone models, when downloading the photo, still automatically decrease its quality. In that case you can post from the computer using the facebook creator studio, which is quite interesting. Just connect your Instagram account when entering the service and create the post.

This method is better than using the developer tool to publish from your computer through Google Chrome.

It is also important to post using a quality internet, mainly in relation to videos, but also with images. Poor internet can affect media uploads and lower quality when posting.