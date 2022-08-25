Hulk, from Galo, on punishment of Daronco: ‘It’s good when the truth prevails’

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/Atltico

Hulk: ‘For me, only the truth comes out jo just’ Striker Hulk commented on the punishment received by referee Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS), who will pay R$ 5 thousand in basic baskets for violating article 258 (conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics) of the CBJD. Daronco was penalized for trying to intimidate the Galo star in the match against So Paulo, in the goalless draw at Mineiro, on July 10, for the Brazilian

Hulk said he always worked for the truth to come out. Despite this, the striker stated that he still admires and respects the referee’s work.

“For me, if the truth comes out fair enough, I did a lot for the truth and it’s always good when the truth prevails. I’ve always respected Daronco and I told myself that he was one of the best referees in Brazil, I have a lot of respect for him. It’s not for one game or another that I ended up having a disagreement with him, I’m going to change the respect and admiration I have for him. I wish him all the best and that he can do his job in the best possible way”, he said.

The referee issued a note in which he ruled out any attempt to intimidate the player. Daronco testified to the Attorney General’s Office, which accepted the ‘infraction notice’ sent by Galo as a way of denouncing the referee for attempting to intimidate Hulk in the game against So Paulo. The striker revealed, in an interview after the match, that he felt threatened when talking to the referee about not scoring a penalty in dispute with defender Miranda.

Daronco claimed that he did not act with the aim of coercing or even intimidating the player. The arbitrator, as proposed by the attorneys, accepted the Disciplinary Transaction in accordance with article 258 (conduct contrary to discipline or sporting ethics). The agreement was approved on Wednesday.

“I clarify to Clube Atltico Mineiro and also to the athlete Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, that at no time did I intend to disrespect either the institution or the player. I preferred to use a verbal warning, instead of applying disciplinary cards and when making use of this warning, I was referring to the athlete’s expectation of behavior in future games, where harmonious and respectful coexistence between the referee and players is essential for the progress of the game and, consequently, for the preservation of the beauty of the football show”, said Daronco , in note.