Hulk x Daronco: referee will pay for basic food baskets, after complaints from Atlético-MG and testimony at STJD | athletic-mg

Accused of attempted intimidation, Anderson Daronco will pay R$ 5,000 in food baskets to charities in Belo Horizonte and will have to issue a note explaining himself to striker Hulk and Atlético-MG.

The information was released by the Lei em Campo website and confirmed by the STJD advisory. Galo had sent the STJD an “infraction notice” denouncing the referee for attitudes in the match against São Paulo, in the Brazilian. Hulk reported threatening tone used by Anderson Daronco in a field conversation.

– When the game was over he said: “Be careful what you say outside”. I said “why?”, and he replied “because it’s not the last game I’ll referee from you”. Is this a threat or not? I don’t know. In front of my four children, it was the conversation I had with him there. – said Hulk after the match.

Daronco was heard by the STJD. The Prosecutor’s Office then offered a proposal for a disciplinary transaction to the referee for violation of article 258 (conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics) of the CBJD, which was approved this Wednesday.

To STJD, Daronco reported that he did not want to disrespect Hulk, claiming that the speech cited by him was not in a tone of coercion, but in relation to the expectation of the player’s behavior change in future games.

In the Disciplinary Transaction, two institutions in the capital of Minas Gerais were mentioned as destinations for the basic food baskets donated by Daronco. It was also agreed with the referee’s defense that he will have to issue a statement directed to Hulk and Atlético-MG, explaining that the intention was not to disrespect the player.

