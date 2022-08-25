“I have no doubt…”; Patrick de Paula’s situation at Botafogo is exposed, he arrives at Palmeiras and even Textor speaks out

The owner of SAF do Alvinegro Carioca highlighted that he still believes in the recovery of the young midfielder’s football

In season, the palm trees made some sales. One of them was that of young midfielder Patrick de Paula, who was traded with Botafogo for R$33 million for 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. However, since his arrival at Alvinegro Carioca, he still hasn’t been able to stand out and find his good football.

According to information published by the FogãoNet portal, an investigation carried out by Thiago Franklin realized that the 22-year-old midfielder received some recent polls. Since he transferred, fans of the verdão have been observing that PK has not yet managed to recover what he had been doing at Palestra.

In an interview with journalist Thiago Franklin, in “TF channel”, the owner of SAF do Glorioso, John Textor, commented on the bad moment faced by the player who was acquired by Palmeiras. He stated that he still believes that the young midfielder can still recover and still bring joy to the Botafogo fans.

“I haven’t talked to him directly, I don’t think that’s my role as an owner. The players know I like them all, we don’t speak the same language, but I hope they know how grateful I am to have them in the project.”highlighted the businessman.

“I have no doubt about the money we paid for Patrick, he is an extremely talented player, very unique as a player. I think it’s obvious that he’s having a difficult time in terms of delivering exactly what the coach wants from him. I still have high hopes for him.”concluded Textor.