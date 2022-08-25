I Saw The TV Glow | Phoebe Bridgers will make her acting debut in new A24 film

(Image: Getty Images)

Another stage star migrates to the big screen. The singer Phoebe Bridgers will make her acting debut inI Saw The TV Glow“, new film from A24 directed by Jane Schoenbrun (via IndieWire).

The film will follow two outcast teenagers who form a bond out of a passion for the same horror television series. But the barrier between television and reality soon begins to fade when the series is mysteriously cancelled.

Bridgers had been strengthening his ties to film for some time, with clips directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Paul Mescal and working on the soundtrack for “Minions 2: Origin of Gru“. She is the owner of four Grammys and the author of songs like Motion Sickness, Kyoto and I Know The End.

The cast will have Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Helena Howard, in addition to other music names such as Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst (from Limp Bizkit) and the band Sloppy Jane, of which Bridgers is a part.

In addition to directing, Schoenbrun also writes the screenplay, coming from the successful indie film “We’re All Going To The World’s Fair“. The film will be produced by Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Sarah Winshall and Sam Intili.

There is no release date set for “I Saw The TV Glow”.

