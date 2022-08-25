“I was pissed off, cursing Vítor”; Róger Guedes delivers unusual backstage at Corinthians and Fiel ‘goes crazy’

Corinthians was very brave against Fluminense and sought the result in the very end (2-2). The semifinal of the Copa do Brasil was very open and the Faithful is excited to make a difference at Neo Química Arena. One of the highlights of the Corinthians team, without a doubt, was the forward Roger Guedeswho scored a very important goal at the very end of the duel.

In the post-game, the scorer told a very curious situation. In the second half, a member of the referee raised the substitution plate in a mistaken for the departure of Róger Guedes himself, but, in fact, the replacement was for Fluminense’s number 10, Paulo Henrique Ganso.

Guedes confessed that he was already getting very angry and would probably even curse coach Vítor Pereira on the field trip: “I was already pissed off, I think I was going to arrive at the bench cursing Vítor (laughs), but the sign was for Goose (…)”, said.

The athlete has managed to increase production and is increasingly becoming one of the pillars of the Timão team. Gradually, the player will also understand the Portuguese commander’s game philosophy, which believed always in his football, but I saw that he needed to fill more spaces without the ball.

Corinthians’ next commitment will be against Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday (29), for the Brazilian Championship. The Joker needs to improve the performance in the national tournament to continue dreaming of the competition title, even if rival Palmeiras is currently skyrocketing in the lead.