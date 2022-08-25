‘I’m glad my mother died’: Nickelodeon star’s harsh childhood exposed in memoir

  • Leire Ventas
  • BBC News World

Studio photo of Jennette McCurdy taken in Los Angeles, United States on August 1, 2022

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Jennette McCurdy is 30 years old today and is focused on her role as a writer and director.

Jennette McCurdy, known for playing Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon children’s series Icarlyremembers the fit of laughter he had on the day of his mother’s funeral.

It was September 2013, and Debra McCurdy, the actress’ mother, had just died of cancer first diagnosed when the artist was 2 years old.

McCurdy, now 30, sat with his brothers, Marcus, Dustin and Scottie, watching as porters tried to carry the coffin into the room where the body would be laid to rest.

“How much do you want to bet that they’ll end up falling, that our mother’s body will roll over and get up and start yelling at us?” one of his brothers said, causing everyone to burst out laughing.

Source link

