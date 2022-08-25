The episode in which Khal Drogo dies in Game of Thrones is very striking for fans, as it takes place in the first season and demonstrates the strength and what could happen to Daenerys. But do you remember what episode this is?

In which episode does Khal Drogo die on Game of Thrones?

In the tenth episode of the first season, Khal Drogo dies in Game of Thrones. Despite being a great warrior, Drogo is poisoned during a dispute and the wound makes him seriously ill. Death happens in the last episode of the season, after being seriously wounded in the chest, the sorceress Mirri Mas Duur performed a ritual that left Drogo in a vegetative state. His wife, Daenerys, chose to sacrifice him.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

The series is available on HBO Max.