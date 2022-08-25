The episode where Viserys Targaryen dies in Game of Thrones is one of the most remembered from the first season because of the brutality used to kill Daenerys’ brother. But do you remember in which episode this happened?

In which episode does Viserys Targaryen die on Game of Thrones?

In the sixth episode of the first season, we have one of the most remembered deaths of the series. Brother of Daenerys and heir to the Targaryens, Viserys grows increasingly insane at his idea of ​​gathering an army and marching to Westeros. After threatening his pregnant sister, he is killed by Khal Drogo with a “golden crown”, when gold melted at an absurd temperature is thrown on the head of the person being accused.

Also check:

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember the episode that Viserys Targaryen dies in Game of Thrones.

The series is available on HBO Max.