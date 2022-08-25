Instagram now allows users to share posts, reels and location by QR Code – Época Negócios

+



There’s no word yet on whether the feature is rolling out to all users (Photo: Unplash)

O Instagram now allows users to share posts, reels or location through QR Codes, according to an article on The Verge website. As per the publication, there is still no information if the feature is being rolled out to all users.

know more

Several people, including the TechCrunch team, have noticed the functionality. Users can go to any reels, post or location and click the three-dot menu to see the QR code sharing option. On the web, users can add “/qr” to the URL of a post to generate a QR code.

Users can go to any reels, post or location and click on the three-dot menu to see the QR code sharing option.

The feature can be useful in many cases, for example: actors can use it in different places to promote an upcoming film; restaurants can share photos and menu so people can see the place before visiting; Online stores can display demo products and direct customers to shopping pages.

Instagram has had the ability to share profiles via QR codes for a few years now, but this is the first time the company has rolled out this option for individual posts.

“To make it easier for people and businesses to share specific content, we recently launched the ability to create QR codes for profiles, tags, locations, reels and more,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.