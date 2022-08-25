Intel Raptor Lake CPUs Can Be Considerably More Expensive Than 12th Gen Core

Data is based on ads from a Canadian store that put some SKUs on sale
The first Intel Raptor Lake processors are about to arrive. An example of this is a Canadian store that already lists the 13th generation SKUs, from the Core i5-13600KF to the i9-13900K, with prices ranging from $424 to $945 Canadian dollars. Pricing shows a significant increase over equivalent Alder Lake family CPUs.
The find comes from the well-known leaker momomo_US, which posted prints of ads for Alder Lake CPUs from different Canadian stores. For example, while an i7-12700K retails for $565.99, the i7-13700k is priced at $662.99, nearly 100 Canadian dollars more at the same store.
See below for a list of prices in Canadian Dollars (with conversion to US Dollars) between the 12th and 13th generations of Intel CPUs.
Raptor and Alder Lake CPU Values
- Core i9-13900K – $940.99 CAD = $725
- Core i9-12900K – $817.99 CAD = $630
- Core i9-13900KF – $900.99 CAD = $694
- Core i9-12900KF – $770.99 CAD = $594
- Core i7-13700K – $662.99 CAD = $511
- Core i7-12700K – $565.99 CAD = $436
- Core i7-13700KF – $625.99 CAD = $482
- Core i7-12700KF – $539.99 CAD = $416
- Core i5-13600K – $460.99 CAD = $355
- Core i5-12600K – $398.99 CAD = $307
- Core i5-13600KF – $423.99 CAD = $326
- Core i5-12600KF – $355.99 CAD = $274
According to Videocardz, the values of AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs have also appeared in Canadian stores and these processors should be as expensive as Intel’s Raptor Lake, as you can see in the list below:
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X – $1140 CAD ($892)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X – $777 CAD ($608)
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X – $613 CAD ($480)
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X – $423 CAD ($330)
Intel Raptor Lake* CPUs
|CPU
|Base Frequency
|TDP
|cores
|cashand
|PGI
|i9-13900
|2 GHz
|65 W
|8P+16E
|36 MB
|32 EU
|i9-13900F
|2 GHz
|65 W
|8P+16E
|36 MB
|—
|i9-13900K
|3 GHz
|125 W
|8P+16E
|36 MB
|32 EU
|i9-13900KF
|3 GHz
|125 W
|8P+16E
|36 MB
|—
|i7-13700
|2.1 GHz
|65 W
|8P+8E
|30 MB
|32 EU
|i7-13700F
|2.1 GHz
|65 W
|8P+8E
|30 MB
|—
|i7-13700K
|3.4 GHz
|125 W
|8P+8E
|30 MB
|32 EU
|i7-13700KF
|3.4 GHz
|125 W
|8P+8E
|30 MB
|—
|i5-13600K
|3.5 GHz
|125 W
|6P+8E
|24 MB
|32 EU
|i5-13600KF
|3.5 GHz
|125 W
|6P+8E
|24 MB
|—
|i5-13600
|3.5 GHz
|65 W
|6P+8E
|24 MB
|32 EU
|i5-13500
|2.5 GHz
|65 W
|6P+8E
|24 MB
|32 EU
|i5-13400
|2.5 GHz
|65 W
|6P+4E
|20 MB
|24 EU
|i3-13100
|3.4 GHz
|60 W
|4P+0E
|12 MB
|24 EU
*Based on unofficial information so far
There is an expectation that Intel will announce Raptor Lake CPUs during its Innovation event, which will take place on September 27th.
