Intel Raptor Lake CPUs Can Be Considerably More Expensive Than 12th Gen Core

Data is based on ads from a Canadian store that put some SKUs on sale

The first Intel Raptor Lake processors are about to arrive. An example of this is a Canadian store that already lists the 13th generation SKUs, from the Core i5-13600KF to the i9-13900K, with prices ranging from $424 to $945 Canadian dollars. Pricing shows a significant increase over equivalent Alder Lake family CPUs.

The find comes from the well-known leaker momomo_US, which posted prints of ads for Alder Lake CPUs from different Canadian stores. For example, while an i7-12700K retails for $565.99, the i7-13700k is priced at $662.99, nearly 100 Canadian dollars more at the same store.

See below for a list of prices in Canadian Dollars (with conversion to US Dollars) between the 12th and 13th generations of Intel CPUs.

Raptor and Alder Lake CPU Values

Core i9-13900K – $940.99 CAD = $725

– $940.99 CAD = $725 Core i9-12900K – $817.99 CAD = $630

Core i9-13900KF – $900.99 CAD = $694

– $900.99 CAD = $694 Core i9-12900KF – $770.99 CAD = $594

Core i7-13700K – $662.99 CAD = $511

– $662.99 CAD = $511 Core i7-12700K – $565.99 CAD = $436

Core i7-13700KF – $625.99 CAD = $482

– $625.99 CAD = $482 Core i7-12700KF – $539.99 CAD = $416

Core i5-13600K – $460.99 CAD = $355

– $460.99 CAD = $355 Core i5-12600K – $398.99 CAD = $307

Core i5-13600KF – $423.99 CAD = $326

– $423.99 CAD = $326 Core i5-12600KF – $355.99 CAD = $274

According to Videocardz, the values ​​​​of AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs have also appeared in Canadian stores and these processors should be as expensive as Intel’s Raptor Lake, as you can see in the list below:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X – $1140 CAD ($892)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X – $777 CAD ($608)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X – $613 CAD ($480)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X – $423 CAD ($330)

Intel Raptor Lake* CPUs

CPU Base Frequency TDP cores cashand PGI i9-13900 2 GHz 65 W 8P+16E 36 MB 32 EU i9-13900F 2 GHz 65 W 8P+16E 36 MB — i9-13900K 3 GHz 125 W 8P+16E 36 MB 32 EU i9-13900KF 3 GHz 125 W 8P+16E 36 MB — i7-13700 2.1 GHz 65 W 8P+8E 30 MB 32 EU i7-13700F 2.1 GHz 65 W 8P+8E 30 MB — i7-13700K 3.4 GHz 125 W 8P+8E 30 MB 32 EU i7-13700KF 3.4 GHz 125 W 8P+8E 30 MB — i5-13600K 3.5 GHz 125 W 6P+8E 24 MB 32 EU i5-13600KF 3.5 GHz 125 W 6P+8E 24 MB — i5-13600 3.5 GHz 65 W 6P+8E 24 MB 32 EU i5-13500 2.5 GHz 65 W 6P+8E 24 MB 32 EU i5-13400 2.5 GHz 65 W 6P+4E 20 MB 24 EU i3-13100 3.4 GHz 60 W 4P+0E 12 MB 24 EU

*Based on unofficial information so far

There is an expectation that Intel will announce Raptor Lake CPUs during its Innovation event, which will take place on September 27th.

Via: VideoCardz