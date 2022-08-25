iPhone 14 Pro is coming: storage should start at 128 GB (again) | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro should hit the market with a minimum storage of 128 GB, the same as currently found on the iPhone 13 Pro. That’s what analyst Jeff Pu, from the Haitong International consultancy, predicts. Apple announced yesterday the holding of a special event on September 7, in which it should reveal the new generation of cell phones, with iPhone 14 and three other models. O TechTudo will be present for direct coverage from the United States.
Jeff Pu’s speech contradicts other rumors circulating in the market. Research firm TrendForce, for example, predicted that the minimum storage of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would go up to 256 GB in the new generation.
The concept of the new iPhone 14 should bring the most discreet notch — Photo: Reproduction / In Magazine
Regarding the new iPhone 14, there is a strong tendency for Apple to increase the price. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for his knowledge of the company’s supply chain, suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro models. While he won’t reveal the exact figure, Kuo believes the average selling price of the entire iPhone 14 lineup will increase by about 15% over the year.
In the US, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (R$5,152) and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (R$5,668). If there was a 10% increase in the new generation, the values would be US$ 1,099 (R$ 5,668) and US$ 1,199 (R$ 6,184), respectively.
What to expect from the iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 can be purchased with up to 1 TB — Photo: Reproduction/Jon Prosser
Regarding the main speculations around the iPhone 14, Pro, the device is expected with a new, more discreet notch, in pill format, at the top of the screen. In addition, the more expensive versions should bring the new A16 Bionic chip – which tends to be 30% faster than the previous model.
As for the rear camera, it tends to feature 48 megapixels with support for 8K video recording. Still on the new generation of Apple devices, the devices are expected to bring an always-on screen that shows the time, date and new features of iOS 16, as well as lock screen widgets and the battery percentage icon.
with information from Mac Rumors and Bloomberg
