Island of Italy pays BRL 76,000 to welcome new residents – International

Sardinia is one of the most sought after islands by tourists during the summer (photo: shutterstock.com)

Have you ever thought about living on a paradise island and still getting money for it? what the territory of Sardinia, Italy offers. Located in the Mediterranean Sea, the island is known for receiving tourists in high season. Now, according to the local press, the government is offering the sum of €15,000, corresponding to R$76,266.49, for anyone who wants to move there.

In all, the government must allocate €38 million, more than R$193 million, to receive the new inhabitants. The idea, as publicized by the international press, is that the flow of people will help to combat the decline in the population of Sardinia’s rural towns and villages.

“We have created conditions for young people to decide to stay and develop the economic growth of the most fragile territories,” said Sardinian President Christian Solinas in a press release.

What do you need to move?

If you’re interested, know that there are some prerequisites for becoming a resident of the Italian island. First, the money must be used to buy or renovate a house in Sardinia. In addition, the property must be located in a municipality with less than 3,000 inhabitants.

Each new inhabitant will receive a maximum of €15,000. And the figure cannot exceed half of the purchase or renovation costs. The last criterion is that applicants must register a residence in Sardinia within 18 months of arrival in order to receive the subsidy.

The idea is to attract younger people, in search of the dream of their first home. “[A iniciativa] It becomes fertile ground for anyone moving there or deciding to build a family. There can be no growth without a real appreciation of the territories, the interior and the most disadvantaged areas, which must undergo new policies for their repopulation”, explained Solinas.