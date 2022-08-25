“It didn’t fit”; Dorival leaves victory against São Paulo aside and points out serious and critical problem at Flamengo

Flamengo forwarded its classification to the grand final of the Copa do Brasil. Last Wednesday night (24th), the Mais Querido, with goals from João Gomes, Gabigol and Everton Cebolinha, beat São Paulo by 3 to 1, at Morumbi, and now can lose by up to 1 to 0, at Maracanã on the 14th, which will reach the final of the most democratic tournament in the country.

Even so, Dorival Júnior was not happy with everything he saw on the field. In a press conference after the match, the Flamengo commander said that the defensive system was not in its best days and did not fit the marking in any way in the São Paulo team. The coach will now have a few days to fix this problem so he doesn’t repeat the same mistakes against Velez Sarsfield, for Libertadores and against São Paulo, on September 14, at Maracanã.

“I think everyone saw that it was a well-played game, a game that we had to overcome in search of the result. Our appointment didn’t fit in any way. We gave space. But even so, our last line was very well posted and that is a positive point for our team”said the coach, who continued to lament the problems in the defensive system.

“Our defensive line gives us confidence and support. It was a day that we didn’t have a balanced match within our conditions and, even so, we were lethal in the plays created. We neutralized a good part of the plays that were created by São PauloO. It was a great game, an important result, but it’s not defined yet. We will face a great opponent who can certainly change that score”, said Dorival, who still believes that Fla can go after all the titles they dispute.

“We don’t give up any competition. We are the only team that is on all three fronts and fighting for spots. We came out of 14th place, everyone was asking us to get out of that relegation zone and, suddenly, we were fighting for the best places in the competition. They made a statement in relation to the last match (Palmeiras), but the team gave a very positive response.”, he concluded.