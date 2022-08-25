“It’s more special”; Facincani activates ‘sincere mode’ and puts Renato Augusto above Dorival’s holder at Flamengo

Renato built a career in European football, returned to Brazil and lived a special moment with the Brazilian team at the beginning of Tite’s cycle, winning the 2016 Copa America and playing in the Russia World Cup in 2018; player is a creation of Flamengo’s base divisions

Packed at once. Flamengo is going through a great phase in this second semester under the command of Dorival Jr. The performance presented at a high level has resulted in excellent numbers and consolidated the Club among the main candidates for the titles of the Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro is undefeated for 13 games. After losing to Corinthians on July 10, for the 16th round of the national Série A, Dorival’s team amended a sequence of 11 wins and two draws.

For the Brazilian Championship, there are six triumphs and a draw. A positive sequence inferior only to that of Palmeiras, which leads the competition and has not lost for eight matches – six wins and two draws. Copa do Brasil, tied with Athletico-PR in the quarterfinals and won in the return game, until meeting São Paulo, this Wednesday (24), in the semifinal of the national tournament.

For the first leg of the match, the Flamengo team made it 3 to 1 and left with the advantage of two goals for Morumbi. South America. In the 3-1 over Tricolor Paulista, the Uruguayan midfielder served Everton Cebolinha, for the striker to score and confirm the positive result away from home. With the pass, Arrasca established himself as the greatest waiter in world football this season. There have been 19 so far.

On the same night, Renato Augusto also shone in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Corinthians number 8 scored one of the goals and played an important role in Timão’s 2-2 draw with Fluminense, at Maracanã. ESPN commentator Felippe Facincani was not intimidated by comparing the two midfielders and pointing out who he sees with greater ability.

“Of course, Arrascaeta’s timing is better. He’s younger, he has a better team… Renato Augusto went through physical problems. Now, in terms of natural talent, from what I’ve seen him play, Renato is more special to me”, defined Facincani during ESPN F90.